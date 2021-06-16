Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,113 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.52% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $20,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $120,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock worth $725,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.05. 973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.65 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

