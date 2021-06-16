Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,473. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

