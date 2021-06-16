Korea Investment CORP Has $453.13 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 330,629 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $453,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.96. 1,195,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

