Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,137 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

NYSE:XOM remained flat at $$64.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027,645. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

