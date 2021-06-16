Ethic Inc. Buys 1,080 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.79. 114,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,145. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.50 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $498.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.