Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $237.23. 63,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

