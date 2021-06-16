UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.43. The stock had a trading volume of 162,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $285.57 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $375.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

