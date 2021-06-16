Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,669,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,890,000 after purchasing an additional 89,588 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 283,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 96,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. 516,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,757. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.