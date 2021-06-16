Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.09% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZD. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

PZD stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. 38,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

