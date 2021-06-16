iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

IYW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $96.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

