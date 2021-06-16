The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $134.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,760. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.63. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

