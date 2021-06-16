American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,485 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,873. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89.

