American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,241 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

