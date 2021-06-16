American Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.50 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 683.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,023 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $64.44 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

