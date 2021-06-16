First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Raised by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 4.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $27,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,102. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.