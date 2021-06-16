ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 65,717 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,717 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 1.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $28,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU traded down $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $336.67. 234,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.70 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,081 shares of company stock valued at $58,350,068. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

