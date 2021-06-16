Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.600–0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.28 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.100 EPS.

ESTC stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.77. 38,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.82. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.30.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

