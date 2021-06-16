Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 40.4% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $451,866.80 and $1,190.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,647.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.36 or 0.01556008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.01 or 0.00424368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

