Zacks: Brokerages Expect Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Momo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Momo posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momo will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 164,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,353. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Momo by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momo by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

