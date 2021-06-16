Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -73.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.26. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.