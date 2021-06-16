$727.91 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report sales of $727.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $731.00 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $659.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.10. 13,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,156,000 after acquiring an additional 706,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after buying an additional 583,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

