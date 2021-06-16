DXdao Market Cap Hits $12.13 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. DXdao has a market cap of $12.13 million and $1.39 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $245.96 or 0.00636426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

