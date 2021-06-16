Pyrk (PYRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,648.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 48.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $136,201.23 and $6,648.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

