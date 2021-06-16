BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the May 13th total of 841,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

BRBR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. 9,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,763. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.