Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Rises By 67.6%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDLLF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Geodrill from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Geodrill stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83. Geodrill has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

