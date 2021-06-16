FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.25. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

About FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

