Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.91

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.91 and last traded at C$13.91, with a volume of 7427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$460.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.31%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

