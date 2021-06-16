Westpac Banking Corp Has $27.06 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $2,300.72. 9,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,350.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.