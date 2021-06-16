Ashtead Group’s (ASHTY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $306.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.81.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

