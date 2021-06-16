Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.30 ($8.59) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.97 ($8.20).

AT1 traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting €7.07 ($8.32). 1,460,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

