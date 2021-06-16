Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 8,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,292. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heartland Express by 550.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 55.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.