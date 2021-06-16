National Bank of Greece’s (NBGIF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

National Bank of Greece stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 13,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,638. National Bank of Greece has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

