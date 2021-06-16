Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 2,629,100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 4.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,349,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19,898.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,868 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $147.00. 230,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

