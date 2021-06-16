ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 777,635 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,635 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up 1.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.19% of Yum China worth $48,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yum China by 47.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. 98,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,146. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

