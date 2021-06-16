Bank of Hawaii Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 258,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,075. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

