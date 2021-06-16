Carlson Capital L P Makes New $19.46 Million Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.08% of SVB Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $8.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.99. 11,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,481. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $559.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

