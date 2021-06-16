Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $187.21

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $187.21 and last traded at $188.63, with a volume of 126450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

