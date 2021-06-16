Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.75. 110,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,525. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.68. The firm has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.