Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,856 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.42. 42,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,347. The firm has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $100.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.