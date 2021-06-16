Haverford Trust Co. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 81.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.43. 97,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

