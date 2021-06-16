Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 232,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,650. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

