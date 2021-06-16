Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GSK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. 507,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

