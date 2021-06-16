Furucombo Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $300,377.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00142701 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00180063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.00944010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.17 or 0.99647266 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

