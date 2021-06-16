T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $166.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

TROW stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.97. 54,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $118.63 and a 1-year high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

