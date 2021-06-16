Zacks: Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.98 Million

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post $271.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.10 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $259.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 38,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

