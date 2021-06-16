Bank of Hawaii Sells 14,449 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.69. The company had a trading volume of 169,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

