Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.41.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.06. 23,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,697. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

