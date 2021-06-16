Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report sales of $5.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy reported sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $23.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $23.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

PFIE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,104. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.36. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 111,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

