4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $409,089.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $409,089.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00764785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.65 or 0.07784249 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FOURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.