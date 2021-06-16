Smoothy Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $552,372.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00142701 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00180063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.00944010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.17 or 0.99647266 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

